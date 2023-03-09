The show season is in full swing.
The Aussie FMX bike display and fireworks on Friday night in Manilla are sure to be a crowd pleaser, but there's plenty more besides, including the pet Spectacular from 9am Saturday and the dinosaur races.
See here for the full schedule of events.
The Walcha Show promises to be a family affair.
The horse events kicked things off in the jumping arena on Friday morning, with pavilions open all day and events happening through Friday and Saturday.
A fireworks display will be one to watch on Friday night.
On Saturday, there's everything from sports shearing, and woodchopping to the Grand Parade and official opening at 2pm.
National Whip Cracking Champion Daniel Wicks will be in action from 4.45pm before the demolition derby at 5pm.
Music from Tommy Miller keeping the atmosphere going into the night.
See the full program of events here.
Got a taste for all things sweet?
Then you will want to head down to Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza on Saturday afternoon for Sweet Street.
A huge variety of sugary treats will be on offer between 2pm and 5pm
This event is free and tickets are not required.
For more events during the Taste Tamworth Festival visit: www.tastetamworth.com.au
The Moonbi showgrounds will be awash with car enthusiasts this weekend for the 16th annual Moonbi-Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition.
Organisers are promising a jammed-packed weekend of fun for the entire family, with stalls and a swap meet, along with art and craft demonstrations.
The cost of admission is $5 for adults, $10 for a family and children under 16 are free.
The Barraba Historical Society Markets are held in the gardens of the Barraba Museum @ 71 Queen Street, Barraba.
Brows the stalls selling home made produce and hand made gifts, enjoy the all morning BBQ, tea, coffee and cool drinks.
The museum is also open with volunteers ready to chat about your family history, and general local history knowledge.
The markets are held on the second Saturday monthly.
