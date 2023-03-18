SEEING children's faces light up when served one of Paige Matthew's cupcakes led to what was a market favourite, becoming a full-blown Uralla store.
For years Ms Matthew's cupcake stall was enjoyed by the residents of New England, so opening up a shop was just the "natural progression", she said.
"I think that's what has really drawn me to it, is just seeing the joy that other people get out of it," she said.
The almost 30-year-old started baking for her family on special events like Easter, and Christmas.
"My brother said to me one Christmas, 'people would really enjoy these'," she said.
So on weekends, she baked, on top of her job in retail managing a pet shop.
"And because it's something that I love doing so much, I decided to just go full-time into it," she said.
"And then an opportunity came up for a rental space in Uralla, which is absolutely perfect.
"It's such a beautiful and thriving town."
The shop has been open for four weeks, serving cupcakes flavoured with forrero rocher, malteser, choc mint, caramello, and more.
In between the baking, Ms Matthews is finishing her PhD in animal science, the career path she was on before it took a turn.
"For the moment, I absolutely love Uralla, and I can see me staying there for a very, very long time," she said.
"This is something that I'm just enjoying so much, so I can see us being in Uralla for a very, very long time.
"Down the track, if we have to open up a couple of cupcake shops, then we'll do that as well."
The Cupcake Lady on 51 Bridge Street, Uralla, is open on Thursdays and Fridays until 4pm.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
