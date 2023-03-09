The Northern Daily Leader
Kootingal Kougars withdraw Premier League sides for upcoming season

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
"It has been challenging for us to be involved in the Premier League over the last three years" ... Chris Jarrett. Picture by Ben Jaffrey

The Kootingal Kougars will not field a men's Premier League side this season due to a lack of players.

