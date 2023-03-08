The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Updated

Werris Creek pool to remain closed, swimming carnival moved to Quirindi pool

By Newsroom
Updated March 9 2023 - 5:47pm, first published March 8 2023 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Werris creek pool. Picture from file

UPDATED THURSDAY 5.45pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.