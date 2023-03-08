The Werris Creek pool is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the week, after closing unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council took to Facebook just after 3pm on Wednesday to inform locals of the decision to close the facility.
"The Werris Creek pool is closed today and expected to be closed for the remainder of the week, due to a mechanical issue," the post read.
Read also:
"Council staff, along with our contractors are investigating solutions to the issue and will provide further updates as more information is known."
Council apologised for the inconvenience and "will be working with our user groups to keep everyone informed regarding the situation".
The Werris Creek pool celebrated it's 50th birthday in 2018 after it was opened in 1968 alongside the establishment of the town's swimming club.
At the time, the community raised half of the money to build the facility.
The event was marked with a special parade, where Dawn Fraser AC MBE was a special guest of honour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.