Four years ago, a new mother in Brisbane was gifted an impromptu hamper of essentials by friends of her husband.
Now, mums in Gunnedah Shire are being gifted similar hampers and introduced to a network of social support.
The link between these events is the Nurtured Village, a charity started by Brisbanian Emma Gray and brought to Gunnedah by Kaitlyn Faulkner after the former was inspired by a random act of kindness.
"We hope that by fostering connection in our village groups and delivering the tangible gift of the hamper that we can help mums feel less isolated and re-establish the village, because it does take a village to raise a kid," Nurtured Village director, Gunnedah facilitator, and mother of three Kaitlyn Bywater said.
The charity's main goal is to draw awareness to maternal mental health and support new mothers by providing them with hampers of essential items.
In the half-year since the charity was officially registered, the Nurtured Village has opened 14 locations and secured a partnership with COPE (Centre of Perinatal Excellence), all before its even had its launch event on April 29.
The partnership gives the charity's facilitators free access to COPE's community mental health training, so each location will soon have up to three village volunteers who can facilitate support for women at risk of maternal mental health conditions.
"It's our first really solid step towards improving awareness so we're very excited," Ms Bywater said.
In addition, Ms Bywater recently secured the support of her local coffee shop Camp Grounds, who decided to donate 10 per cent of coffee sales to the Nurtured Village on International Women's Day.
"We try to link in with local businesses on a local and on a national level to establish financial donations because that makes a big impact," Ms Bywater said.
For the hampers, the charity relies on nominations coordinated by their facilitators via local Facebook groups or the Nurtured Village website to identify and reach out to mums in need.
"Our mum in Gunnedah last month was receiving some pretty urgent medical care so they most needed food for their freezer. Everyone came together and made a meal and froze it and we focused on stashing their freezer," Ms Bywater said.
Other donations for the hampers come from local businesses or members of the local community.
Ms Bywater said the explosive growth of the charity keeps going thanks to the generosity of mums around Australia.
"It just sort of grows from there. We're still getting mums receiving hampers that haven't heard of us before and once they receive the hamper and see what the community is about it grows more and more each time," she said.
The charity hopes to continue growing as a support group for mums in small towns and to further incorporate mental health awareness and education into their programs.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
