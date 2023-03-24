Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF) candidate for the Northern Tablelands Michael Hay will be pushing for health, roads and a tunnel direct to the coast if he gets elected on March 25.
He is one of ten to put his hand up for the seat which has been occupied by the National Party since Adam Marshall won at a byelection in 2013.
Mr Hay was "born and bred" in Armidale and currently works as a fabricator welder and onsite supervisor at Rose Valley Steel Works, so he knows the region well.
Mr Hay said he will be prioritising access to affordable mental health for those living in rural areas, especially after witnessing the suffering farmers went through after the drought.
And he will be looking at ways to cut back on the paperwork people need to get through for government assistance during natural emergencies.
He said people were having to fill in about 136 pages of government forms before they could become eligible for assistance.
"It's not, 'you've got no water and you've got no food, you need help', It's, 'let's fill this out and we'll think about it," Mr Hay said.
Mr Hay's own experience of having to wait three months to get a booking at the GP clinic in Armidale where he has been going for the past 58 years has also provided the impetus to push for better access to health.
Mr Hay said he would "push for" a tunnel being built through the mountains direct from the Northern Tablelands to the coast, which would cut fuel costs on freight for goods.
"Instead of nearly three hours of driving, you go down into a hole and come out the other end at the coast in about an hour and a half," Mr Hay said.
"Because every time they close Waterfall Way and the Oxley Highway, freight stops.
"Or costs go up because they have to go a couple of 100 kilometres out of their way around those mountain passes to deliver goods."
"The state of roads are appalling," Mr Hay said.
"My wife has a brand new car and it's got 4000 kilometres on it and she has destroyed one tyre already.
"It's got to the point where we just can't dodge the potholes anymore."
Voters will go to the polls in NSW on March 25.
