For over 100 years, Tamworth Regional Gallery has provided access to the arts in a regional centre, taking great pride in founder John Salvana's focus on high quality and inclusive arts education.
These school holidays, students can access a diverse range of creative art classes and workshops to unleash their inner artist or to develop technical skills.
Suitable for all ages and abilities, the workshops aim to be vibrant and socially engaging activities.
In week one, students can participate in creating felt pictures with Joanne Barr, or by exploring the multi-sensory experience of clay and experimenting with animation on flip books with Danny Stanley.
In week two, classes further explore textiles art and craft with Joanne Barr through the fun and laughter found in creating wet felt bowls; or finding one's flow in abstract water colours and collage with Sophie Honess.
Danny Stanley and Sophie Honess have been committed, valued Art Teachers with Tamworth Regional Gallery for several years now.
Both thriving within their own artistic practice respectively and sharing an incredible depth of expertise across multiple art mediums.
Danny Stanley's portfolio includes illustration, videography, photography, animation, comics and more recently, the exploration of story boards and video gaming.
Sophie Honess, is a textile artist and educator, specialising in tufting, wool weaving and Gomeroi grass basket weaving.
Joanne Barr is a milliner and farmer based in Currabubula.
Jo has a studio near Walcha NSW, and has been making hats for over 18 years and wet felt hats for five of those.
Jo has always enjoyed a passion for textiles, beginning with her grandmother teaching her to sew as a child.
She studied textiles and design throughout secondary education and then went onto study applied science, specialising in textiles at University.
This led to her to being employed in a textile mill (spinning, knitting, dyeing and finishing mill) as a technician.
With a background in education, she values sharing her skills and love of Australian textile fibres with others.
For more information and to register, visit https://tamworthregionalgallery.com.au
