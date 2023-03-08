FOR GOMEROI traditional owner Steve Talbott, the need to stop gas projects in the region runs deep.
"Culture and heritage, it's in here," he said, tapping his heart.
"If we don't save it, there's nothing for our kids and their kids."
Mr Talbott, from the Gunnedah area, wants to see the brakes put on the Hunter Gas Pipeline Project, which would carry gas from Queensland to Newcastle through Gomeroi, Wonnarua, and Awabakal country.
He said the route, through Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains, hadn't been been walked in its entirety on foot, which he said was essential to see what any impacts might be on Aboriginal culture and heritage.
He said if it went ahead, he held concerns about the cultural management plans Santos - the energy giant responsible for the pipeline as well as the Narrabri Gas Project approved for the Pilliga state forest - had in place.
He said the Gomeroi nation as a whole had said they didn't want Santos on their country, and that "should be enough".
"Us as Aboriginal people should have a say," he said.
"It's about time we took control of our own culture and heritage and not be told be any government what's important to us."
Mr Talbott met with NSW Greens candidates in Gunnedah on Wednesday, including MP Cate Faehrmann and Tamworth's Ryan Brooke.
Mr Talbott said he felt the visit, two weeks after two federal independent MPs visited the Liverpool Plains, was a good sign the plight was being heard, but "whether it needs to be heard where it needs to be heard is another story".
Mr Brooke said the Greens hoped to increase power in the crossbench at the upcoming state election.
"Your vote is powerful," he said.
Santos received state government approval late last year to undertake seismic testing for coal seam gas on the Liverpool Plains, and locals fear a gas field could be on the cards, and would tap into the pipeline.
The pipeline is set to carry gas from Queensland to the coast for the domestic market.
The company did not respond by deadline to questions about Aboriginal consultation, and has previously told the Leader the pipeline and the testing are not linked.
Ms Faehrmann strongly opposed any notion of new coal and gas projects and told the future government: "You can stop this".
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
