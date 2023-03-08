THERE'S been a "bubbling undercurrent of fury" about International Women's Day this year.
That fury, according to Liberal party political advocate, journalist and podcast host Charlotte Mortlock, is pushing the event away from tokenism, to something really impactful.
She shared her ideas for tangible change at the 2023 THRIVE International Women's Day panel at the Powerhouse Hotel on March 8.
These include networking, focusing on community, and getting data released on how companies are tracking on gender parity and promoting women.
She also said women should be encouraged to join a political party.
"There is an avenue for you to be vocal and to get the change you want, but you have to take your seat at the table," she said.
"And if you want change, there is no reason why you shouldn't be joining a political party, and advocating for what you want Australia to look like.
"We need broader Australia to be participants in our political system."
Ms Mortlock joined New Zealand rural fitness advocate Kate Ivey; co-founder of Quirindi's Gilay Estate Alexandra Gawthorne; and First Nations woman, nurse and artist Kisana Uward on the panel.
The event was thrown for the 7th year by GRO Events Group, and director Dimity Smith.
"I think it's both a celebration, a really feel good thing, but I think there's progress that gets made from these events," Ms Smith said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
