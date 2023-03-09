The Ladies Social Tennis Group is continuing a tradition of donating funds to the Westpac Helicopter Service.
This year the group donated $1000 to the service to support their efforts in providing medical support in regional communities.
Organiser Yvonne Fisher told the Leader, it's a great feeling to give back to the community, even in a small way.
"We don't get much chance to do much volunteering or anything like that. So it's good that the girls can contribute," she said.
The ladies have been donating funds to various local charities since 1988.
Read more:
"We each pay $5 to play, then we pay the court costs out of that. And anything left over we bank, build, and donate," Ms Fisher said.
The group started donating to the chopper as a way of showing support for a service that has helped many of them.
"My grandson needed about 19 years ago, when he was only 18 months. He's had to go down [in the helicopter] to Newcastle for an operation," Ms Fisher said.
And despite many being in their 70's and 80's, the ladies haven't let age stop them from playing tennis twice a week.
"Us younger ones in our 70's are trying to catch the 91 year old on the court," Ms Fisher said.
"We're still running around the court like mad things."
