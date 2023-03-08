A SINGLE Employer Health model is a step closer to being approved in New England after an Expression of Interest landed on the federal health ministers desk.
Under the Single Employer Model, junior doctors will be directly employed at local public hospitals, while still enjoying the flexibility to practice as a private GP in a local practice, under supervision, accessing the Medicare Benefits Schedule.
Read also:
While Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced last month both state and federal governments had approved New England becoming a trial site for the Single Employer Model, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler is yet to sign off on the agreement.
"The Minister received New South Wales' EOI on Friday," a spokesperson for Mr Butler said. "The Department will now consider their EOI."
On March 1 Ms Taylor's office said they expected the rollout would be approved by the federal health minister.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has already identified Hunter New England as an approved Local Health District under the Single Employer Model and has advised the Federal Labor Government of this in writing," a spokesperson said.
"The NSW Government has reiterated its position that all seven regional Local Health Districts are ready to roll out this model, which will see trainee rural generalists in the Northern Tablelands region, and other regions around the state.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government remain confident that the Commonwealth will formalise this arrangement ready for the next intake."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.