The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Kurt Barrow's fruitful Tamworth experience coming to an end

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This season will be veteran striker Kurt Barrow's last with Tamworth FC. Picture by Mark Bode

A relationship brought Kurt Barrow to Tamworth, and a relationship will tear him and the city apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.