A relationship brought Kurt Barrow to Tamworth, and a relationship will tear him and the city apart.
It will also result in Barrow severing ties with Tamworth FC, a club the big striker has won four premierships with - including back-to-back titles in 2018-19.
This year, Barrow will leave Tamworth to run the Newcastle office of his business Leading Edge Innovations. He started the provider of IT and communications solutions with his business partner, David McDonagh.
Given his move to the coast, this season will be Barrow's last with Tamworth FC.
He expects to be permanently based in Newcastle by August. If FC qualify for the finals, he will travel back to the region to play.
"Absolutely," Barrow replied when asked if his move from south-east Queensland to Tamworth had been successful.
"Everything happens for a reason," he added.
Barrow arrived in Tamworth about 14 years ago. His then-partner hails from the region.
COVID was a double-edged sword.
Currently single, Barrow has formed a formidable alliance with McDonagh. Leading Edge Innovations also has a Fiji office.
Barrow said he and McDonagh had worked together for about a decade. "And we formed this company a few years ago," he said of Leading Edge.
"A lot of hard work" had gone into the company, Barrow stressed.
"It's going really well," he said, adding: "COVID was a double-edged sword: it was good in some respects, because it kind of pushed our technology along, because we specialise in remote assistance."
Like his relationship with McDonagh, Barrow's connection to Tamworth FC has been highly fruitful. The club had been "great both on and off the pitch", he said.
"I have made some great mates over the years. The way the club gives back to the community, [including] raising money and awareness for a range of charities, has always been an important part for me."
Tamworth FC were bundled out of the Australia Cup when Alstonville beat them 7-0 in a round three clash at Gipps Street last month.
Barrow, who plans to play football in Newcastle, said Tamworth FC had "so many new players".
"Last year was a full rebuilding year," he said. "And we've held on to a few of the young, good players, and we've got a few new guys that have moved into town as well."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
