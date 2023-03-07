An 84-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in February.
Police have been investigating the crash after emergency services were called to Grey Street, Glen Innes, following reports a car and mobility scooter had collided, about 10am on Sunday, February 12.
The 84-year-old man, who was riding the mobility scooter, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Read also:
The driver of the car was uninjured.
In March 2023, police were told the 84-year-old man had passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.