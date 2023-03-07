THE coalition has committed to building dozens of new free preschools on public school sites, if it is elected on March 25.
Across the Tamworth electorate, 23 new preschools would be built, including on the grounds of Hillvue, Tamworth Public, Timbumburi, Nemingha, Kootingal and Moonbi schools.
Barraba, Gunnedah, Tintinhull, Willow Tree, Werris Creek, Quirindi, Currabubula will also have new preschools built, as part of the election promise.
Across the Northern Tablelands, 620 places will created across 31 new schools as part of the announcement, local MP Adam Marshall promised.
He described the pledge - announced on Tuesday - as a "once-in-a-generation reform" that would see preschool co-located with local public schools.
Mr Marshall said, if the coalition is elected, by 2030, every single child across the state would have access to a full year of free, five days-per-week, play-based learning in the year before they start kindergarten.
"No matter where you grow up in our region, it should not determine your access to a good education, even before you begin school," he said.
"I'm thrilled not just with the number of new preschools proposed, but the spread of locations, covering high-demand areas but also geographically remote locations."
But the devil will be in the detail as to when the plan rolls out, with no concrete timeline, plans or finishing dates for the construction released.
"We know how important it is to get our kids in a positive learning environment as soon as possible to get them on the right path for a successful and happy life," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
The Liberals and Nationals have committed $1 billion to construct 500 preschools across NSW, to fast-track universal pre-kindergarten.
"Universal pre-kindergarten will require 100,000 places for our youngest learners, and we will deliver 50,000 in the next four years on public school sites alone," education minister Sarah Mitchell said.
The coalition said cementing universal pre-kindergarten for every child across the state "will be the first thing on the legislative agenda", if it wins government at the end of the month.
