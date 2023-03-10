IT might not be any good for water security, but mayor Russell Webb is still eyeing off a weir for the Peel River.
Cr Webb said he thinks he stands with "90 per cent" of people in Tamworth when he says he "would love to see a weir on the Peel River".
It's a push that started in 2021 after council was presented with a $50,000 feasibility report for a proposed $11 million weir.
The study showed the weir would not improve the city's water supply and councillors voted not to move ahead with the weir, and instead seek further reports.
At the time, Cr Webb said a weir would help improve the amenity of the city.
Two years on and his opinion hasn't changed.
"You could go down to the river bank and have a look at the water, maybe go canoeing and let the kids splash on the side," he said.
Cr Webb said it would also keep the river clean of shopping trolleys and anything else that might be dumped.
"I think it would be a fantastic outcome," he said.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council confirmed that no further reports have been presented to councillors since the initial meeting.
"The cost would no doubt have increased since this report to further reinforce this position," they said.
Although councillors did vote for a further investigation, the spokesperson said there was "nothing to report on at this time".
Cr Webb said it could be rocky path forward with concerns a weir would not receive state and federal funding.
"Governments of both persuasions have tended to walk away from it," he said.
"Some of the bureaucrats are reluctant to see weirs go into rivers.
"Weirs going into rivers is something we really need to pursue."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
