65 of the top swimmers from the Swimming New England and North West region took part in the Speedo Sprint Finals over the weekend.
They were held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC), which NENWS coach John Hickey said provided a very different challenge to what the youngsters were used to.
"It's only sprinting and it's only a very short amount of time that your athletes have to be ready for each race," Hickey said.
"It's very exciting and very quick."
Also read:
NENWS claimed two medals over the weekend, but given how competitive the fields were and the standard of swimmers present, a top 10 finish was an achievement.
"If you get into the top 10, you need to be really happy with yourself," Hickey said.
"And if you swim a PB and get a top 10, you've done a good job. And a lot of kids did that."
Gunnedah's Alexis Whitton picked up both of NENWS's medals - gold in the 11 years girls' 50 freestyle and silver in the 11 years girls' 50 backstroke.
Hickey, who is also the coach of Swimming Gunnedah, said her results were indicative of the strides Whitton has taken in the last 12 months.
"Alexis is in very good shape at the moment," he said.
"She worked very hard last winter, and her form has come through into the summer, which is terrific to see. She's now swimming PBs almost every time."
While their performances in the pool thrilled Hickey, the kids' behaviour out of the pool was arguably the most pleasing aspect of the weekend for him.
"I was really happy with the way they treated the coaching and management staff," he said.
"The kids were exceptionally well-behaved and a pleasure to be around."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.