It's been a milestone last six months for Jock Campbell.
The Inverell product now has a special maroon cap to sit alongside his Wallabies one after playing his 50th game for the Reds on the weekend.
After missing the season-opening loss to the Hurricanes as he recovers from a minor ankle injury, the 27-year-old played the final 25 minutes of their record-breaking win over the Western Force.
Presented his 50th cap in the sheds post-match by his long-time University of Queensland coach Mick Heenan, Campbell reflected on what a full circle moment it was with Heenan there from his early days with UQ.
Thanking Reds head coach Brad Thorn and the coaching staff he said he was "incredibly grateful" for what they have done for him.
"Just want to thank all the boys as well," the utility back said.
"What a win, a real bounce back from last week and I couldn't ask for a better performance from you guys for my 50th game."
Now in his fifth season with the Reds, Campbell hasn't looked back since making his debut against the Bulls at Loftus Versfield on April 13, 2019.
Posting at the time that it was an "unreal experience" pulling on the Queensland jersey for the first time and a moment he'll never forget, he went on to be named the Reds' Rookie of the Year in his maiden season and develop into one of their most consistent performers.
That consistency was rewarded last year with Campbell realising his dream of playing for the Wallabies during the Spring Tour.
Recalling when he first came across Campbell, Heenan spoke about former Reds centre, and UQ sevens coach Andrew Brown "raving about" this player he had in his program and "what a natural footballer he was".
"I still remember how stoked you were to be playing first grade for the first time, and I remember how stoked you were to get picked in NRC and how stoked you were then to be picked for QLD," he said.
"You've risen to every challenge."
He also spoke about how through all the success he has had, he has remained "the same beautifully unaffected humble bloke that you always were".
