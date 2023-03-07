A PIONEER in aerial operations at the SES has been honoured with Des Hurst receiving a 55-year long service award.
He was influential in setting up the SES locally and was the second division controller after the North West Division was established.
He joined as a volunteer in 1955 when it was Civil Defence and spent over 20 years as division controller.
"It was a very nice gesture and I've put it up on the wall," Mr Hurst said.
"The changes that have occurred in the time since I started have been outstanding."
Mr Hurst recounted his history of flying and devastating floods across the region in the 'In Times of Crisis' book written by Chas Keys.
He explained how was a young trainee pilot who helped fuel planes during floods in the region in 1950.
Five years later he was joined by his flying instructor where they were able to provide food and medical support via air drops along the Gwydir River to Moree.
They were both shocked by the devastation and had no means of communication from the aircraft, but improvised by scrawling messages onto toilet rolls, which they dropped.
They also developed a simple signal system whereby if people needed food they were to raise one arm above their heads. If they needed first aid, they were to raise both arms.
Big floods that developed on the Gwydir and other north-western rivers in 1971, 1974 and 1976 proved a major turning point.
These floods covered huge areas and led to the development of massive, long-lasting fodder-dropping operations serving huge numbers of sheep and cattle which would have died had they not been fed using RAAF Hercules, Caribou, DC3 and Pilatus Porter aircraft.
"We were very lucky to get some councillors on our side which gave us a bit of a push," Mr Hurst said.
"When the big floods came it convinced people that what we were talking about was exactly what was needed.
"The acceptance of SES was just not there at the time and people did not understand what we were trying to do.
"Part of that was using aircrafts and we eventually got there in the end."
