'Curiouser and curiouser': Alice's adventure in Wonderland at the Capitol

"Curiouser and curiouser" - Alice in Wonderland is Lewis Carroll's classic story that has been adapted by William Glennon.
The first 'made in Tamworth' production for the year will certainly fill the hearts of all who remember this classic tale. Tamworth Dramatic Society has set the stage for this curious journey, with a group of funny little people seeking out an Alice for her own turn in Wonderland. They entice and enchant the young girl until she can resist no more.
As Alice falls down the rabbit hole, she meets a collection of curious characters who help - and hinder - her along the way. She slowly begins to forget what 'normal' is, and falls in love with the wondrously, wonderful place of Wonderland. This fantastical, wacky land is filled with zany characters is perfect for all ages to enjoy.
Alice in Wonderland will take the whole family on a curious journey and you may actually find yourself asking.... "Who is Alice?"
Join a star-studded line of the country's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at wheat makes us all different, but so much the same. The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a side-splitting celebration of Australia's rich cultural diversity, by a world class selection of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians in the nation.
Multicultural Comedy Gala features some of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians of our nation. The line up includes Dilruk Jayasinha, Fiona O'Loughlin, Tahir, Khaled Khalafalla, Dane Simpson and Ting Lim.
An eclectic mix of some of the country's best comedians in a hilarious night of stand up comedy. This is a show of side splitting, thigh slapping stand up comedy that will illuminate your soul.
Do your soul a favour and treat it to a night of laughter you will never forget. One show only Friday 10 March at Capitol Theatre.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
