Private, spacious home close to CBD

5 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
4-car garage
AGENCY: Tamworth Property Co
AGENT: Ryan Brown
CONTACT: 0413 653 952
PRICE: $995,000
INSPECT: By appointment
Upgrade your lifestyle with this beautiful home at 258-260 Forest Road.
This impressive 6150sq m block is a rarity, with space for the family to grow and enjoy a life of country luxury.
This home is a true example of the space, privacy and location most people desire within the Tamworth region.
This home has a superb layout with an abundance of indoor and outdoor living space.
The spacious, casual living areas provide room to breathe when entertaining or having a get together for even the largest of families.
Full length timber and glass doors allow the formal living area to be either closed off or opened depending on the season or the requirements of the moment.
A stylish main bedroom looks out to the pristine pool area across to the mountains. The en suite is light and breezy and the walk-in wardrobe is plentiful.
With the other bedrooms at the opposite end of the house, it definitely complements a family lifestyle.
The fourth bedroom is currently set up as an office however it is large enough to take a queen size bed.
The fifth bedroom of 4.5m x 4.5m could be set up as a rumpus or media room. This is functionality at its best.
You will be instantly wowed with this combined open plan dining, kitchen and living area.
The kitchen features quality stainless steel appliances. This casual area also opens out to an enclosed al fresco area that you will be captivated by as it extends the living areas outdoors.
During the colder months simply close the glass shutters and enjoy the natural warmth of the winter sun.
Enjoy time to relax and unwind or entertaining with family and/or friends in the poolside entertaining area. Large enough for big gatherings, fire up a barbecue while others enjoy time in the saltwater pool.
A new water filtration system has been recently added and access to an approx. 22,500 litre rainwater tank.
This home is located in highly sought-after Forest Hills. Only approximately 5 kilometres' drive to the CBD, you can have the best of all worlds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.