The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

David John Clark sentenced in Tamworth court for threatening man while armed in Hanging Rock, near Nundle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court. File picture

A MAN was allowed to walk from jail after he was sentenced for wielding a bow and arrow and threatening to kill his neighbour's visitor near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.