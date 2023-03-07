A special shout-out from the Bendemeer Bullet was one of the highlights as the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association celebrated the 2022/23 season on Saturday night.
Cooper Jones was the star of the night winning the Representative Player of the Year award as well as three of the individual batting and bowling awards for his under 12s Gold side.
In a huge thrill for the under 11s Josh Hazlewood had sent them through a video message congratulating them on winning the shield named after him.
"I just wanted to say a huge congratulations to the under 11s Tamworth boys for winning the shield a few weeks back," the Australian quick said.
"I know that was some of my best times, playing junior rep cricket with a few mates from back home."
"Glad you got the win, beat those Armidale guys, and good luck for the future."
Sam Davis was another to figure prominently on the night, capping off his first season of representative cricket with the batting aggregate and average awards (joint with last season's Player of the Year Archie McMaster) for the under 14s. He also shared the Coaches Award with Lachlan Mason, who won the bowling average and aggregate, and was recognised for his two centuries.
Davis was the only player to notch two tons for the season, scoring 142 on his representative debut and later 124 as part of a record-breaking 365-run partnership with McMaster.
Ben van Aanholt took out the batting average and aggregate for the under 11s and Jackson McDonald the bowling aggregate and average.
Harrison Hamilton (batting) and Nathan Clark (bowling) likewise doubled up for the under 15s and Ben Murphy (batting) and Mathew Beattie (bowling) for the under 16s.
Harry Lewington meanwhile topped the batting stats for the under 17s and was judged the Players Player while Max Judd won the bowling average and shared the aggregate honours with Jayden Baker and Sam Thompson in the under 13s.
Levi Morgan was the highest runscorer for the under 12s, and Sam Rodgers the under 13s. Daniel Williams took out the batting average award for the 13s, Ryan Stewart the bowling aggregate for the 17s and Tom Aitken the average.
HONOUR ROLL
Under 11s: Batting aggregate - Ben van Aanholt - 112 runs; Batting average - Ben van Aanholt - 112 runs @ 22.4; Bowling aggregate - Jackson McDonald 11 wickets, Bowling average - Jackson McDonald 11 wickets @ 6.6; Coaches Award - Hamish Blackman
Under 12s: Batting aggregate - Levi Morgan - 217 runs; Batting average - Cooper Jones 194 runs @ 19.4; Bowling aggregate - Cooper Jones - 23 wickets; Bowling average - Cooper Jones 23 wickets @ 7.4; Coaches Award - Abigail Walker and Chase Wilson
Under 13s: Batting aggregate - Sam Rodgers - 172 runs; Batting average - Daniel Williams - 150 runs @ 21.4; Bowling aggregate - Jayden Baker, Max Judd, Sam Thompson - 12 wickets; Bowing average - Max Judd - 12 wickets @ 10.9; Coaches Award - Sam Rodgers
Under 14s: Batting average - Archie McMaster and Sam Davis - 315 runs; Batting average - Archie McMaster and Sam Davis - 315 runs @ 52.5; Bowling aggregate - Lachlan Mason - 13 wickets; Bowling average - Lachlan Mason - 13 wickets @ 7.2; Coaches Award - Sam Davis and Lachlan Mason
Under 15s: Batting aggregate - Harrison Hamilton - 354 runs; Batting average - Harrison Hamilton - 354 runs @ 39.3; Bowling aggregate - Nathan Clark - 15 wickets; Bowling average - Nathan Clark - 15 wickets @ 10.2; Coaches Award - Sanchit Jagadeesan and Georgia Davidson
Under 16s: Batting aggregate - Ben Murphy - 176 runs; Batting average - Ben Murphy - 176 runs @ 29.3; Bowling aggregate - Mathew Beattie - 5 wickets; Bowling average - Mathew Beattie 5 wickets @ 20.2; Coaches Award - Matthew Rodgers
Under 17s: Batting aggregate - Harry Lewington - 153 runs; Batting average - Harry Lewington - 153 runs @ 30.6; Bowling aggregate - Ryan Stewart - 9 wickets; Bowling average - Tom Aitken - 7 wickets @ 6.1; Players' Player - Harry Lewington
Five wicket hauls: James Wilkinson v Newcastle Blaster Girls (4/1/23) - 5-6 (including hat-trick); Cooper Jones v FNC Country (11/1/23) - 5-7; Nathan Clark v Central Coast (12-1-23) - 5-16; Fletcher Panton v Narrabri (16/10/22) - 5-3
Centurions: Sam Davis v Gunnedah (16/10/22) - 142, v Narrabri (5/2/23) - 124; Archie McMaster v Narrabri (5/2/22) - 247; Harrison Hamilton v NSJCA (10/1/23) - 225
