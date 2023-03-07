The Northern Daily Leader
Josh Hazlewood's special message to victorious Tamworth under 11s as juniors celebrate representative season

By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 12:00pm
A special shout-out from the Bendemeer Bullet was one of the highlights as the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association celebrated the 2022/23 season on Saturday night.

