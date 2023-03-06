Tamworth trainers had a day out at the local races on Monday, as horses from the stables of Cody Morgan, Craig Martin, and Mark Mason all picked up wins.
Under hot skies on a track rated a good four, conditions were perfect for racing, and the locals relished their chances.
Mason got the ball rolling in race two when Broadbeach Dancer snared the narrowest of wins, before Morgan was caught by surprise thanks to a superb run from Dimension and jockey Aaron Bullock in race four.
"I reckon that's the best ride by any jockey on one of my horses in the last couple of years," Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"He doesn't want to win, he has no intentions of it ... the horse can gallop, but he's got to apply himself a lot better."
Morgan then went back-to-back when Talbragar charged across the line to win by one-and-a-half lengths in race five.
The last of Tamworth's wins came courtesy of Martin's eight-year-old gelding, Poet Lad, who snuck home first in yet another tight finish in race six.
