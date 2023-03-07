When Mick Schmiedel steps onto the field on April 15 for the Gunnedah Bulldogs' clash against Werris Creek, it will mark the commencement of his 30th year as a coach.
But this season, he revealed to the Leader, will also be his last.
After three decades helping to grow the game, primarily in the local competition, Schmiedel will step away from coaching at the end of 2023.
"I'm about to turn 55," Schmiedel said.
"I stopped playing [at 46] and went straight into admin, so I haven't really had a break like some guys do. I want to do a little bit of travelling and things like that."
Given his lifetime of dedication to rugby league, nobody could blame Schmiedel for needing a break.
In fact, it raises the question of what exactly has kept his deep involvement in both local and representative coaching alive after all this time.
His answer was quite simple.
"I just love the game," Schmiedel said.
"Rugby league has given me a fair bit, so I'd like to think as an ex-player that I'm giving something back."
After so long involved in the sport, Schmiedel has many fond memories from both on and off the field.
But some, he said, bring a particularly big smile to his face.
"1994 was my first premiership as a captain-coach [of Tamworth City], we beat Gunnedah in the grand final," Schmiedel said.
"And in 2001, I got Man of the Match in the grand final [for Wests Lions]. I got to play a few years at North Tamworth with my oldest boy, Josh, and my younger boy, Ryan, has refereed a few of my games.
"It's nice to have them around the sport we love as a family."
It's hard to pin down a reason for the longstanding success Schmiedel has enjoyed in rugby league. But a possible cause might be the innate desire he possesses to "continually learn and challenge myself".
This, he said, was because he "never like[s] to be comfortable".
And though his coaching career will draw to a close at the end of the year, Schmiedel is more determined than ever to lift the Bulldogs out of the slump they have endured for the past two seasons.
"The last two years have been tough, we've missed the semi-finals two years in a row," he said.
"The biggest thing is getting [the players] 100 per cent committed ... when they get [to training], they're exceptional. When they get there."
Throughout 2022, the club fielded nearly 45 players in first grade. This trend of high turnover is one Schmiedel wants to end, as he believes a regular lineup will help produce consistency on the field.
Win or lose, Schmiedel believes it will be time for him to move on at the end of the year and open the door for younger candidates to pick up the reins.
"I think there's some younger people out there that need to get involved," he said.
"If people don't step aside, then others can't step in. I'm sure there'll be somebody that wants a crack who's more than capable."
