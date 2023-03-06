The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth RFS deploys new six-person fire mitigation team

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:30pm
Mitigation instructor Mark Sandry with the new crew of six FMTs: Daniel Fall, Valentine Archer, Oliver Cork, Jackson Cork, Josh Cowens, and Brian Innes. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth will be better protected come next bushfire season as the Rural Fire Service (RFS) takes on a new team of mitigation workers to reduce fire risk in the region.

