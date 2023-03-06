Tamworth will be better protected come next bushfire season as the Rural Fire Service (RFS) takes on a new team of mitigation workers to reduce fire risk in the region.
The six members of the Fire Mitigation Team (FMT) recently completed an intense five-week training course at the RFS State Training Academy in Dubbo, and arrived in Tamworth on Monday March 6 to help protect local communities.
"Today they hit the ground running for the first time and they'll be out protecting communities in the New England North West from here on in," RFS superintendent Heath Stimson said.
The mitigation team aims to reduce bushfire risk in communities around NSW.
Their tasks involve removing hazards, building fire breaks and trails, and land management, and when fires break out, FMTs set up base camps, reload jets and tankers, and maintain equipment as needed.
The tasks FMTs are involved in vary, but are usually labour-intensive.
For example, FMT crews did the brunt of the work building Warialda's $850,000 bushfire protection zone last year, digging a veritable ring of fire breaks and significantly reducing fire risk for the town.
"We put a fire bracket around the town and our mitigation guys were the ones who were leading that body of work," Mr Stimson said.
In addition, these jacks-of-all-trades provide elderly and disabled care through the RFS AIDER program (Assist Infirm, Disabled and Elderly Residents), helping people with mobility issues to live safely in areas where bushfires may pose a threat.
"We can be utilised in many different ways, operationally as well as just to assist local areas," RFS Mitigation crew member and Instructor Mark Sandry said.
The FMTs go through an intense five weeks of training to ensure they're ready for action both physically and mentally, and Mr Sandry said the group coming to Tamworth tackled the program with gusto.
"I think we've got a pretty good group of mitigation staff starting here and I can only see good things from them from here on out," Mr Sandry said.
While FMTs are usually hired on short-term contracts, this group of six are the first mitigation staff to be permanently hired by Tamworth RFS, a decision Mr Stimson says will pay off almost immediately.
"They have a desire to help community. That's just flowing out of them. It's really special," Mr Stimson said.
Each of the six had emotionally compelling reasons for becoming FMTs: twins Oliver and Jackson Cork joined to do their part to prevent another Black Summer of bushfires, while Valentine Archer said he aims to expand aboriginal culture within the RFS, helping to preserve the history of cultural landmarks.
The newbies got their start in Tamworth on a hot, dry day with a total fire ban in place and a fire danger rating of "high", which is forecast to extend through Thursday.
Tamworth RFS said it will be advertising more FMT roles and other entry-level positions throughout the year and encourages members of the community to get involved.
