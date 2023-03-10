A model warship built on love and luck set sail from Bendemeer and is now docked at a prestigious maritime museum in Melbourne for the public to see.
When Andy Cripps started building the WWII HMAS Australia, the ship his pa fought on, he could have never expected the journey that would unfold.
During the construction of the ship, Mr Cripps was dealt a trio of happy coincidences after he happened to cross paths with the right people at the right time.
One of which was getting in contact with one of the last two survivors who worked on the ship, 97-year-old Bill Harris.
On the way down to Victoria, Mr Cripps stopped off in Temora to meet with the veteran and show him the model of the ship.
"I was lost for words," Mr Cripps said.
"You'd never know when you talk to him what he'd been through as a young man."
When Mr Harris saw the ship he was incredibly thankful, Mr Cripps said.
"I said 'Bill, you don't need to thank me, I'm thanking you'," he said.
After Mr Cripps' pa Mervyn Cripps passed away when he was just five years old, the Bendemeer local was hoping Mr Harris might be able to fill in some blanks about his family member's service.
Mr Cripps said unfortunately Mr Harris didn't have any memories of his pa, but the name had rung a bell.
"He did share the same deck as my pa, they would have been working side-by-side," Mr Cripps said.
When the ship made it to Melbourne in one piece, Mr Cripps thought that was the last stroke of luck.
But it hadn't run out yet.
It just so happened the route he was taking back to Bendemeer, via Lakes Entrance near Foster, was also where the only other survivor who worked on the ship lived.
Mr Cripps teed up a time, and just like that he was on his way to meet Bruce Crowl.
"The way we were talking, it was like we were sitting on the mess deck talking with other sailors," Mr Cripps said.
"You could smell the gunpowder in his stories when he was telling them."
One of those personal stories Mr Cripps had read about just a few days before, in a newspaper clipping from 1945 that Mr Harris had showed him.
"I said 'mate, you made it into the Daily Telegraph'," Mr Cripps said.
"Tears started streaming down his face."
Mr Cripps will travel back to Melbourne on Saturday for the official unveiling at Seaworks next week.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
