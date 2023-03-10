The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Bendemeer's Andy Cripps meets last two survivors from HMAS Australia on way to Seaworks

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Grimmond, Bill Harris and Andy Cripps. Picture Supplied

A model warship built on love and luck set sail from Bendemeer and is now docked at a prestigious maritime museum in Melbourne for the public to see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.