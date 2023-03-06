A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is set to stay in custody, accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen car when it led police on a late-night chase through Tamworth.
Tamworth Local Court heard the teenager, who cannot be identified, had been on strict bail and was facing several other charges when he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie argued against the boy's release in court on Monday.
"I'm sorry to say, the prosecution oppose bail today on an unacceptable risk," he said.
He told the court the teenager was accused of "serious driving" charges late at night, in breach of his curfew.
"That is a real concern to the prosecution and the court," Sergeant Baillie said.
The alleged offending unfolded between 10.30pm on Friday and 1.30am on Saturday, when police deployed road spikes on Jewry Street in their efforts to bring an allegedly stolen Isuzu MU-X to a stop.
The police case is that four boys ran from the car, including the 14-year-old accused of driving, as well as three passengers between 10 and 13 years old, who were given a warning at Tamworth Police Station.
The oldest boy was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.
His Legal Aid solicitor Rachel Karrour told the court he could offer strict bail conditions, including not to leave home unless for school, court, or medical appointments.
Ms Karrour said he was a young Aboriginal boy, and the weekend was the longest he'd ever spent in custody.
"It's been a very salient wake up call for him," she said.
Ms Karrour said the 14-year-old had denied being the one driving the car.
Magistrate Julie Soars ultimately refused the teenage boy bail due to the risk of further offending, breaches of bail and the "real risk to the community".
She said he had a build-up of matters before the court and had only been warned last month to comply with bail conditions.
"The allegation is a very serious police pursuit over hours throughout Tamworth," she said.
He did not enter pleas to charges of driving a vehicle taken without consent of the owner; police pursuit; and entering enclosed land without lawful excuse.
The case was adjourned to next month.
Oxley police were alerted on Friday night that the Isuzu SUV had been stolen from Peel Street, before a pursuit was sparked in West Tamworth.
It was called off due to alleged dangerous driving, but officers spotted it again about 1am on Goonoo Goonoo Road, and gave chase.
The car hit the road spikes and the four boys were arrested.
