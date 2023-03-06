The Northern Daily Leader
Teenage boy, 14, refused bail in court accused of Tamworth police pursuit

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
The boy was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Monday. File picture

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is set to stay in custody, accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen car when it led police on a late-night chase through Tamworth.

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

