THE DIVERSITY of speakers at a forum on issues affecting women in the region left the audience "shocked".
That's according to organiser Debbie Woods, who emceed the event, and said she felt inspired listening to the four women invited to speak.
CEO of Angel Flight Australia Marjorie Pagani has been a lawyer, a fighter pilot and served with the Royal Australian Air Force for 17 years, among other achievements.
"I thought, jeez, I'm 50, what have I done with my life?" Ms Woods said.
Ms Pagani joined Anna Davis, editor in chief of Downtown Magazine, Mary Diekmann, nurse practitioner with insight on Aboriginal health, and Hayat* on the plight of women and girls in Iran, on the panel.
Ms Diekmann also helps people in the final days of their lives.
"She helped us to understand the journey of death and how dignifying it can be for people," Ms Woods said.
A raffle at the event raised $500 for Angel Flight, and more money was made from 60 ticket sales.
Ms Woods said the youngest attendee was 15, and the oldest was 90.
The Young Women in Public Affairs awards were also presented to winners at the event.
*Name has been changed.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
