The countdown is well and truly on.
The candidates are on the ballot and you've probably already had a little think about who you will be voting for come election day. (or maybe not)
Voting in Australia is compulsory and in NSW the fine for not doing so - if you are an eligible voter - is $55. If you do not respond within 28 days, you will receive a final notice before the matter is referred to Revenue NSW. A further $65 fee will be charged if the matter is referred.
So here is everything you need to know to be prepared come polling day, on March 25.
Monday, January 16: postal vote applications opened.
Friday, March 3: Legislative Assembly expired.
Monday, March 6: Writes were issued - the Governor-General commands the election and the regulated election period started; 6pm: Roll preparation for confirming candidates/nominators and authorised roll printing.
Wednesday, March 8: 12pm: nominations and registration of candidates and groups closed, and registration of electoral material started.
Thursday, March 9: 10am: candidates were announced and the ballot drawn; online system for registration of electoral materials became available.
Monday, March 13: 8am: registered electoral material became available on NSW electoral commission website.
Friday, March 17: 5pm: registration of electoral material closes.
Saturday, March 18: early voting period opens.
Monday, March 20: declared facility voting period opens (Some nursing homes, convalescent homes, hospitals and aged care facilities are appointed by the NSW Electoral Commissioner as "declared institutions" or "declared facilities" for election purposes. This means that election officials may visit these facilities before election day to allow residents to vote in person on site); close of registration period for third-party campaigners, 6pm: postal vote applications close.
Friday, March 24: declared facility voting period closes; early voting period closes.
Saturday, March 25: 8am-6pm: election day, and regulated election period ends.
Thursday, April 6: 6pm: receipt of postal votes closes.
Friday, April 14 - Thursday, April 20: estimated completion of Legislative Assembly declaration of results.
Residents in the Tamworth electorate at home on election day can vote at nearby voting centres. Booths are open from 8am to 6pm on the day. You will be asked your name, date of birth, address and if you have already voted in this election. This will leave you in now doubt, that you can only vote once.
For anyone who can't attend a polling booth on March 25, two early voting booths are available in Tamworth, one in Quirindi, and one in Gunnedah. Most early voting venues are open from Saturday, March 18 between 9am - 6pm.
If you are not in the Tamworth electorate on voting day - on holiday for instance - you can vote at a different polling booth, as long as you have identification.
Anyone unable to attend a booth on election day can vote via post. March 20 is the last day to apply for postal voting, and votes must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission by Thursday, April 6.
Telephone assisted voting: Voters with low vision can apply to vote over the phone. Applications must be submitted between March 20 and March 24 but you can vote up until 6pm on election night.
You can call the NSW Electoral Commission on 1300 248 683 to enrol. You will be given a unique application ID and you will select a PIN number. This system ensures your vote is confidential.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
