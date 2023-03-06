Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Calala Lane this week as work progresses on the Dungowan Pipeline.
The first shovels hit the ground on the new pipeline connecting the Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Dungowan Showgrounds about this time last year.
Intermittent delays for work to be undertaken can be expected from Thursday March 9 through to Monday March 13.
According to Live Traffic the most lengthy delays could be up to 20 minutes and will most likely occur during the middle of the day, with the road reduced to just one lane at a time.
Calala Lane Crossing (near Calala Creek) will be completely closed to traffic on Saturday March 11, between 8am and 5pm.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council told the Leader, the road closure is necessary to enable NSW Department of Water, to install a section of the pipeline under the roadway.
"Due to the size of the pipe being laid, it is not possible to keep the road open," the spokesperson said.
