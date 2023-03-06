The Northern Daily Leader
Residents can expect delays on Calala Lane this week, due to scheduled work on the Dungowan pipeline

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:26am, first published 6:30am
Motorist can expect delays this week on Calala Lane Crossing (near Calala Creek). Picture by Gareth Gardner

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Calala Lane this week as work progresses on the Dungowan Pipeline.

