London native Chris Anderson signs with Boggabri Kangaroos

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Boggabri Kangaroos coach, Shane Rampling (left) was key in Chris Anderson's (right) decision to settle in Boggabri. Picture by Boggabri and District Rugby League Football Club.

A little over a month ago, Christopher Anderson uprooted his whole life and moved across the world.

