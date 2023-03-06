IT'S time to gather your herd, dust off your whites, and get ready to stomp out the elephant in the room.
The White Elephant Ball committee is counting down the days until they kick off their mission to raise as much money as possible for youth mental health.
After COVID-19 disrupted the usual ball calendar, The White Lunch was born in 2021 as a way to keep raising money for youth preventative mental health charity, batyr.
And with the event dubbed a "huge success", committee co-chair Alisha Brighton said the whole team were excited to offer the community both the lunch and ball this year.
READ ALSO:
Ms Brighton said The White Lunch, which will be held at The Tamworth Hotel on Saturday, was a way to raise money and awareness for the ball later in the year, and the work of batyr.
"[Batyr] brings programs to Tamworth to educate youth on mental health and give them strategies to cope with mental health challenges in their lifetime," she said.
"At school I don't really remember it being a huge part of my education.
"So I think the fact we can bring programs to schools, and teach kids at a young age that it's normal, it's OK to have mental health challenges, and give them tools to overcome those, they can hopefully have a better quality of life."
Ticket holders can look forward to an afternoon of live music, speakers, games, raffles, food and drinks, with $2 from every cocktail sold going straight into the kitty for batyr.
"It's all to have a bit of fun, get people aware of the ball and excited," Ms Brighton said.
It's taken a whole herd of like-minded volunteers to get the event up and running, with everyone eager to start fundraising.
"A lot of us don't work in the mental health space, we're just really passionate about it," Ms Brighton said.
The event runs from 2pm until 6pm, tickets can be purchased online until Thursday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.