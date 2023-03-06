THIS WEEK is shaping up to bring the most challenging conditions local fire crews have faced all summer, despite it being autumn.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) warns we're not out of the woods, with Monday through to Wednesday "the driest and warmest" conditions local firefighters have had to contend with.
"This will be the worst couple of days we've had all season," RFS Chief Superintendent Heath Stimson told the Leader on Monday.
"As far as fire danger ratings go, across the region broadly, it's our driest and warmest."
Summer might be officially over but the heat is still on with the bushfire danger season continuing until April.
Mr Stimson said fire crews are on high alert, ready to jump on any fires that break out to avoid a bigger disaster from unfolding. A backyard incinerator was quickly doused at Bendemeer, north of Tamworth, on Monday morning after a landholder lit up during a total fire ban.
Already, crews have been tested near Narrabri.
Up to 150 firefighters have been working day-in, day-out on the Kenna fire near Narrabri, burning in the Mount Kaputar area, but thankfully it's contained now.
"The Kenna fire is sitting at contained but there is lots of work to do there," Mr Stimson said.
"We have anywhere between 100 to 150 people-a-day working that fire from people on the ground, aviation, our remote area teams, people incident management teams."
The fire has now burnt through more than 4489 hectares after jumping from close to 2000 hectares on the weekend.
"Our options for containment were fairly limited so we made the call early ... and now it has been contained," Mr Stimson said.
"There is a significant amount of hot spots that our members, volunteers and staff as well as aircraft have to work on and that will take a number of days."
A Section 44 declaration was made last week, meaning out-of-area support was deployed to the fireground to help exhausted local crews, who had been battling the huge blaze as it spread out-of-control.
Teams from across Tamworth, down to the Central Coast and beyond have been working on the fire.
A total fire ban is in place across Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Gwydir, Inverell, Moree, Narrabri, Walgett and Warrumbungle areas on Monday.
A high fire danger is predicted until at least Thursday for the North West and Northern Slopes area, the RFS warned.
