Gunnedah's Weeks of Speed kicked off with a parade down the main street on Saturday.
Tractors, racing cars and hot rods pointing the way to a month-long program of events.
"The parade was quite fun. There were a lot of people having breakfast on the pavement and they really enjoyed seeing the parade going past," Gunnedah Shire Council Team Leader Nikki Robertson said.
"There were two acts, the Memphis Movers and the bouncing roos, and they really brought some life into the parade.
"It had a real festival atmosphere about it."
Gunnedah Shire councillor Rob Hooke declared the event under way for the official opening.
The show 'n' shine included a large display of classic and vintage vehicles, the SES also putting some of their rescue equipment on show.
"The crowd, we were quite happy with the crowd, a lot of families came out to have a look, so that was nice to see," Mrs Robertson said.
And the fun doesn't stop there.
"Next weekend we've got the sinker to shotgun fishing, on Saturday and the [clay target] shooting on Sunday, and then we've got the pig races at the Courthouse Hotel, that should be fun," Mrs Robertson said.
The Motorkhana and Mobility Scooter Race at the Gunnedah Showgrounds, will be another family friendly day out.
"The Motorkhana is a slow race where people show off their skill, so they have to do a set out course which is not about speed, but is about not knocking any witches hats over," Mrs Robertson said.
"And then we've got the weekend of March 18, Saturday, Gunnedah Country Markets and the NSW Whipcracking titles, as well as the billy boiling champs of NSW at the Railway Hotel."
The Multicultural Harmony Festival, Mt Porcupine Hill Climb and Rural Museum Demonstration Day and Tractor Pull will round out the program across the weekend of March 25 and 26.
"Get out there and have a look at the different events there would be something on for everyone, a bit of fun," Mrs Robertson said.
