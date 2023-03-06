The Northern Daily Leader

Junior Tamworth Thunderbolts teams start strong in North Eastern Junior League

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Thunderbolts juniors produced phenomenal results across almost all divisions over the weekend. Picture by Tamworth Thunderbolts.

Where there is lightning, there will be thunder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.