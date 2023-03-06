Where there is lightning, there will be thunder.
If ever proof of that statement was needed, the Tamworth Thunderbolts juniors produced it over the weekend in the form of their stunning start to the North Eastern Junior League season.
Tamworth Basketball Association publicity officer, Grant Lee, expected the juniors to go well this year. But even he was surprised by how emphatically their under 18s and under 16s teams began in Port Macquarie.
"I didn't actually [expect it]," Lee said.
"It was a great surprise, and it was great to see Tamworth basketball doing so well in round one."
The standouts of the first round were the under 16 division one boys, who won three of four games, and the under 18s division two boys, who swept all three games (two of which were decided by 138 points collectively).
That said, the association was thoroughly pleased with the performance of all the teams, particularly as it was the first time many of the kids had played together.
"All the teams did a great job," Lee said.
"We didn't know what we were going into until you start playing and see the other teams. So I think all teams actually did really well to get through the first round, and I think the next round will be even better for them."
There were a number of other promising results from the weekend.
The under 16s division two boys won two from four games, the under 16s division one girls won one from four, and the under 18s girls won two from four.
The latter side is coming off a stellar year in which they made the grand final, after which most of their players aged out of the division.
So their continued form was "good to see" for Lee, and showed that there is ample talent coming up from the younger age groups.
"The coaches are putting their time into each of these kids," he said.
"It's an unpaid job, and it's so nice that we've got great coaches that want to give back to the association and develop these kids.
"You can see them getting better and better in each age group, and it's a credit to the coaches."
