A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash on Monday morning.
The woman had to freed from the wreckage of the crash on the Newell Highway at Tulloona, about 60km north of Moree.
The woman, who is believed to be aged in her 30s, suffered head injuries.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the woman was trapped in the vehicle before she was rescued by emergency service personnel.
She was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and then rushed to Moree hospital for emergency treatment.
Her condition was unknown.
A man, aged in his 70s, was treated on scene of the crash for injuries believed to be related to his chest.
He was taken by ambulance to Goondiwindi hospital in Queensland by ambulance. He was believed to be in a stable condition.
The Transport Management Centre said the Newell Highway is closed in both directions at Tulloona due to the crash, but diversions are in place.
Motorists travelling between Moree and Boggabilla are advised to use the Carnarvon Highway, Boonangar Road and Mungindi-Goondiwindi Bridge Road via Garah, Boomi and Goondiwindi instead.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles, but will add about one hour to the journey, a spokesperson said.
Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time with emergency service personnel still on scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
