Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth March 6 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 1. TALBRAGAR (Cody Morgan/Corey Sutherland a4kg; 57kg & barrier 4) -Now for a good quality short-course battle, and who's going to stop this smart and locally-trained 5YO resuming for his first start since mid October. Unbeaten fresh from three starts, and tuned up for this with a strong 1000m trial. Rookie rider's 4kg claim makes him the best weighted runner on the program carrying only 57kg, and the best bred as well, being by Snitzel out of 2013 Golden Slipper winner Overreach. Can go forward from the gate & pounce early in the straight

