Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth March 6 meeting

Monday Mar 06, 2023
1st Race @ 12.55pm
*Track GOOD 4 & Rail True:
*RACE 1 @ 1.45pm WIN NETWORK MAIDEN HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55.5kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. GRIPPING (Kris Lees/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 6) -We open another strong meeting with the maidens over a mile, and this stacks up nicely for a provincial-based 3YO by multiple Group 1 winner Pierro who can improve enough second-up over a furlong further. Worked home okay resuming in a deeper maiden, capable of sustaining a long run for home, and top country jockey stays in the saddle
DANGERS: 4. *The Golden Rule; 6. **Mullamaart
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: GRIPPING to WIn & Quinella: 1 and 6
*RACE 2 @ 2.20pm SHAY BRENNAN CONSTRUCTION COUNTRY BOOSTED 3YO & UP MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. AQUARTER (Scott Singleton/Aaaron Bullock; 58.5kg & barrier 3) -Very keen on this resuming country-based 3YO by speed sire Pluck who can hit the ground running in only his second start. Sat on speed & well off the fence in a 1000m trial, trucking home under a good hold to win comfortably in slick time without ever being let go. Failed on debut last spring, but was $3.60 into $2.60 that day before being caught very wide with no cover. The one to beat
DANGERS: 5. *Flying Miracle; 6. Hammoon Sky; 8. Let'sgetridiculous
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: AQUARTER to WIN & Quinella: 4 and 5
*RACE 3 @ 2.55pm TAB.COM.AU FILLIES & MARES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. MEMORIA (Kris Lees/Benjamin Osmond a2kg; 58.5kg & barrier 8) -Now the girls do battle in a restricted sprint, and it shapes well for this provincial-based Caravaggio 3YO first-up for six months with a 2kg claim. Was given a searching hit-out in the second of two trials, settling back before sweeping around and held together nicely through the line. Finished well to win here on debut early last August, and should be ridden quiet with cover from the wider draw
DANGERS: 1. **Shooting Zaa; 2. *Ishim; 6. *Game To Love
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MEMORIA to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 3.30pm TAMWORTH CUP APRIL 21ST CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. DIMENSION (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock/61kg & barrier 10) -Could well turn into a two-horse war here. Despite drawing the outside barrier, settled on this tough home track 4YO by the staying sire Dundeel who has beaten home all bar the winner in four runs this prep. All margins have been by half length or less, the latest only collared late by a head in a stronger field. Gets back on his preferred firmer ground, and the big key is a far more senior and superior jockey takes over
DANGERS: 3. **Never Sorry; 4. *Miss Nicolini; 5. *My Water Lily
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: DIMENSION to WIN & Trifecta & First Four: 1,3/1,3,4,5,/1,3,4,5/1,3,4,5
*RACE 5 @ 4.05pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. TALBRAGAR (Cody Morgan/Corey Sutherland a4kg; 57kg & barrier 4) -Now for a good quality short-course battle, and who's going to stop this smart and locally-trained 5YO resuming for his first start since mid October. Unbeaten fresh from three starts, and tuned up for this with a strong 1000m trial. Rookie rider's 4kg claim makes him the best weighted runner on the program carrying only 57kg, and the best bred as well, being by Snitzel out of 2013 Golden Slipper winner Overreach. Can go forward from the gate & pounce early in the straight
DANGERS: 2. *Trumped Up; 3. *Polylithic; 5. *Briefly
Likely Tempo: Good to Strong
My BET PLAN: TALBRAGAR to WIN & Quinella: 1 & 3
*RACE 6 @ 4.45pm CARLTON DRY COUNTRY BOOSTED BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. RASAY FACTOR (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 60kg & barrier 7) -Back out to the mile here, and got plenty of time for this improving home track 4YO by The Factor. Finished just behind the placegetters resuming in a more than handy BM 58 here, and won convincingly second-up last prep. Can slot in around midfield & work into the action from the 600m in what is a race with less depth
DANGERS: 1. *Mangoola; 8. *Forever Jude
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: RASAY FACTOR to WIN
*RACE 7 @ 5.25pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA COLTS, GELDINGS & ENTIRES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Cannot Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. BULLAWA CREEK (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 59.5kg & barrier 8) -We close the card with similar graded gallopers over the sprint journey, and it's the same leading trainer/jockey combination that can strike again here second-up with this improving 5YO by Dane Shadow. Attacked the line late, resuming in a race with more depth and quality, and he can go on to tackle much bigger targets this prep
DANGERS: 1. **Extra Flash; 4. *Indian Thunder; 9. *The Lion
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: BULLAWA CREEK to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R2 4. AQUARTER** Expect: $1.80 - $1.90; My Early Rating: $1.55
R5 1. TALBRAGAR** Expect: $1.85 - $2.00; My Early Rating: $1.50
R7 3. BULLAWA CREEK** Expect: $2.60 - $2.75; My Early Rating: $2.00
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R6 4. RASAY FACTOR** Expect: $3.50 - $3.75; My Early Rating: $2.30
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R1: **QUINELLA: 1 & 6
R4: **Trifecta: 1,3/1,3,4,5/1,3,4,5
R5: *QUINELLA: 1 & 3
