Hockey: Ehren Hazell, Nathan Czinner and Ben Hanlan selected in 2023 Australian men's open indoor squad

Updated March 6 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Picture Shutterstock

Tamworth's Ehren Hazell and Hockey New England's Nathan Czinner and Ben Hanlan are in line to don the green and gold again after being named in the 2023 Australian men's open indoor squad.

