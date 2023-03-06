Tamworth's Ehren Hazell and Hockey New England's Nathan Czinner and Ben Hanlan are in line to don the green and gold again after being named in the 2023 Australian men's open indoor squad.
The squad was finalised following the recent World Cup in South Africa, where Czinner and Hanlan were part of the Australian side that finished 11th.
Usually the squads are announced at the conclusion of the national championships in January, but the respective coaches Mark Sandhu (women's) and Steve Willer (men's) intentionally held off selecting them until after the World Cup.
In announcing 29-strong men's squad, Willer said the experience at the World Cup would serve as a serious motivator for his group.
"The 2023 IHWC was very challenging for the team, with Pool B being a tight affair for all teams. Even on the last day of round matches any team in the pool still had a chance of making the quarter finals," he said.
"The team played extremely well, producing some great displays in both attack and defence. Unfortunately despite being strongly competitive in all our matches we were unable to get the points that were needed to progress."
"We gained valuable international tournament experience in South Africa, something we had been missing over the last three years. The players grew immensely from every match, with the team having nine debutants."
There will be several camps over the next 10 months as the squad undertakes "a comprehensive program to further develop and refine the tactical knowledge, skills and fitness levels required to not only be competitive on the international stage, but to experience performance success as we aim for the next IHWC".
