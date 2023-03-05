The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tamworth over 50s reach semi-finals at state championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth over 50s celebrate after beating Macquarie Valley to retain the Crowell-Bower Cup.

The Tamworth over 50s are turning their attention to a fourth consecutive Doug Walters Cup after a top four performance at the state championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.