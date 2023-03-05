The Tamworth over 50s are turning their attention to a fourth consecutive Doug Walters Cup after a top four performance at the state championships.
The Magpies will host the Western Wildfires in the 2022/23 season decider at No.1 Oval on Sunday as they look to maintain their stranglehold on the silverware.
They are undefeated in the competition so far and go into the final boosted by reaching the semi-final in Newcastle. It was nothing short of what captain Steve Wilson thought they were capable of, commenting before the carnival that it was probably the strongest side they have taken away for a few years.
After good wins over Macquarie Valley and Hunter on the first two days they were unfortunate to draw the Division 1 top seeds Central Coast in their semi-final.
The game didn't start well with Wilson losing his third toss for the carnival.
"We would have really liked to have batted first," he said.
Runs on the board and all that.
"They batted really well and scored [8-for] 230," he said.
It was a good score, but on "a very good wicket" Wilson thought they were a good chance of chasing that down.
"Unfortunately Jason Bowler, who batted brilliantly on the first two days, we lost him early," he said.
"Patto (Chris Paterson) and Meady (Peter Mead) got us back on track and were scoring quite freely."
"Unfortunately the next session we lost Ben Crowe, myself and Dean Pike all fairly quickly and that took the momentum out of the run chase."
They were bowled out for 176 in the end. Paterson was unbeaten on 45, while Mead made 31, Ian Hobson 27 and Anthony Dutton 25 at No.10.
"It was a good week overall," Wilson said.
The Magpies didn't return empty-handed, the Crowell-Bower Cup still safely in their possession thanks to their eight wicket win over Macquarie Valley on the first day.
They also improved their ranking from sixth to third for next year's carnival.
The second Tamworth side playing in the Division 3 carnival in Armidale meanwhile finished their campaign on a winning note beating Port Jackson by five wickets.
Michael Cullen set the win up with a brilliant spell, taking 4-3 off 5.3 overs as they dismissed Port Jackson for 76. Russell Pitt and Craig Clarke then both hit 26 to lead the successful run chase.
