The crowd at the Barraba Show was "a lot better than we thought we'd get", according to show society president David Penna.
Every year the Barraba show competes with other shows around the state for both crowds and entertainers, but this year was expected to be even more difficult due to the Tamworth Show moving back to March for the first time in six years.
"It's all about trying to maximise what you've got, the dollars people can spend, and the events they can see," Mr Penna said.
Despite the challenges, show secretary Carmen Bennett said numbers were great this year, reaching an estimated 4,000 ticket sales (more than three times Barraba's population), though exact numbers haven't been confirmed.
Ms Bennett and Mr Penna both said the biggest event was the sports shearing, which was new to the show.
"It's a new event we've pulled in. We've got some shearers who were dead-set keen so we put in a new area for 'em, set 'em up, and it paid off in dividends," Mr Penna said.
Sports shearing is an all-day event in which shearers are judged by their workmanship, safety, and technique, with penalties for cutting the same spot more than once, cutting the sheep's skin, leaving wool behind, or for taking too much time.
Competition organiser Jock Mallise said big sports shearing events after COVID are a great way to increase visibility for an industry struggling with labour shortages.
"It's all about opportunity, we can show people what they can do," he said.
Mr Malisse said 80 competitors from all over NSW came to the event, and that its success meant it'll likely make a return at next year's show.
As the show wound down on Sunday, Mr Penna said he was grateful to the dedicated volunteers and members of the show society for making this year's show "a big success".
Mr Penna also said he appreciated the police presence at the show, giving them credit for keeping incidents to a minimum.
"It was good the see them out in public. You don't see the police in a positive sort of way enough at events like these," he said.
