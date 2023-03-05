The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Bowlers dominate final two-dayer between City United and North Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
March 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack McVey was not in full flow on Saturday, but picked up wickets regardless as City United cut through North Tamworth in the first innings. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Yesterday's was not the best spell Jack McVey had ever bowled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.