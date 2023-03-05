The Northern Daily Leader
Road spikes used to stop allegedly stolen car, police arrest four boys aged 10 to 14 years

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 5 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
A 14-year-old boy has been charged over the weekend after two police chases. Three others, aged 10, 12, and 13 were also arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station. Picture by Peter Hardin

Four boys have been arrested after two pursuits and a foot chase, which ended in police deploying road spikes to stop an allegedly stolen SUV in Tamworth on Friday night.

