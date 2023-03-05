Four boys have been arrested after two pursuits and a foot chase, which ended in police deploying road spikes to stop an allegedly stolen SUV in Tamworth on Friday night.
The boys - aged between 10 and 14 - were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning by police near Jewry St in West Tamworth.
At about 10.30pm on Friday March 3, officers attached to Oxley Police District were told that an Isuzu MU-X had been stolen from Peel Street, Tamworth.
Officers sighted the vehicle in the Coledale area and, after the vehicle failed to stop, engaged in a pursuit; however, it was terminated due to dangerous driving.
A few hours later, at about 1am on Saturday, officers again sighted the Isuzu MU-X on Goonoo Goonoo Road, and this time deployed road spikes to stop the vehicle near Jewry St.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and taken to Tamworth police station, where he was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; and enter enclosed land without lawful excuse.
He was refused bail and will front Children's Court on Monday, March 6.
Three other boys, aged 10, 12 and 13, were cautioned by police.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
