The Northern Daily Leader

Gavin Groth-trained Flying Pretty wins Boggabri Cup

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 5 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:12pm
Kelsey Lenton pilots Flying Pretty to victory in the Boggabri Cup. Picture by Bradley Photographers

Hometown trainer Gavin Groth's mare Flying Pretty has led all the way to comfortably win the $16,000 Boggabri Cup (1400m) at Riverside Racecourse in Gunnedah

