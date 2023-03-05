Hometown trainer Gavin Groth's mare Flying Pretty has led all the way to comfortably win the $16,000 Boggabri Cup (1400m) at Riverside Racecourse in Gunnedah
Ridden by Kelsey Lenton, the seven-year-old mare beat the Paul Grills-trained Flying Banjo (Georgina McDonnell) by more than two lengths.
The Stephen Jones-trained Oh No Bro (Jake Pracey-Holmes) was short distance away in third place.
The $4 race favourite now has two wins from her last three starts, and was backed by Groth to be a strong hope in the marquee race.
"I was confident that she could be very competitive," Groth said.
"The only negative was that she had a fair bit of weight to carry [62.5kg], because she's only a little mare.
"[Otherwise] I thought she'd drawn well, on her home track, and trained on well from her last start."
Flying Pretty now has five wins from 52 starts and more than $120,000 in prize money.
