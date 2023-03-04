Fine fashions coincided with fantastic weather and some hugely entertaining racing today at the Gunnedah Jockey Club.
Temperatures eased off a little bit from the scorching highs of summer, and spectators flocked down Wilkinson Road to catch all the action of the Boggabri Cup Day, which featured six races and a host of locally-trained horses.
Tamworth's Alex Roe and Alana Johnson were one of the many well-dressed attendees trackside.
Though they looked mightily sharp and colour-coordinated, the pair admitted that their outfits were thrown together "last-minute".
Nonetheless, they were among the most well-dressed of the spectators watching the racing closely.
Hometown trainer Gavin Groth's mare Flying Pretty took out the honours in the Boggabri Cup itself, which was the fifth race of the day.
The seven-year-old horse now has two wins from her last three starts, and was backed by Groth to be a strong hope in today's marquee race.
"I was confident that she could be very competitive," Groth said.
"The only negative was that she had a fair bit of weight to carry, because she's only a little mare. [Otherwise] I thought she'd drawn well, on her home track, and trained on well from her last start.
"I just thought that she was right in it up to her ears."
With four runners scheduled to take part, Groth was constantly kept busy throughout the day. But even the veteran trainer could not resist the jovial atmosphere and enjoyed himself after his job was done and the last race was run.
"It makes for a great day, this atmosphere," he said.
"I'm here now having a beer on the grass, and half the crowd's still hanging around. It's been a great day."
