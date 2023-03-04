One person has died, after a ute rollover near Tamworth early on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the Nundle Road at Piallamore, following reports of a crash just after 6am, March 4.
On arrival, officers attached to Oxley Police District found a ute had crashed and rolled, trapping a person inside.
The driver - a man believed to be in his 20s - died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
He was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed.
Read also:
Police have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area with diversions in place via Loomberah.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.