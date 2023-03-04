The Northern Daily Leader
Man, believed in his 20's killed in early morning ute rollover at Piallamore near Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated March 4 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:01am
Police remain at the scene on the Nundle Road. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

One person has died, after a ute rollover near Tamworth early on Saturday morning.

