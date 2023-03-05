People struggling with mental health in regional NSW are about to find it easier to access counselling, thanks to a new crisis support centre opening in Armidale.
The State Government is providing $160,000 for the charity to expand its operations in the region.
Lifeline New England North West and Northern NSW General Manager Michael Were said Armidale is a key location for the development of the charity's services, particularly in rural NSW.
"We are excited to be establishing a new location for Lifeline Crisis Support in Armidale," he said.
READ ALSO:
The $160,000 grant will go towards training 10 new crisis supporters who will staff the centre, which is being set up as an expansion to the existing Lifeline location and charity shop on Beardy Street.
Crisis supporters at the new location will not only support Lifeline's counselling service, but will also be offered community training and a disaster recovery program to equip them for bushfire response.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the new supporters will provide thousands of people with "much-needed" telephone crisis support services.
"It's wonderful to see these services returning to our region after a more than decade-long hiatus, complementing Lifeline's existing face-to-face counselling services and charity shop," Mr Marshall said.
Lifeline receives more than 3,000 calls a day on average and unfortunately, Mr Were said, "not every call can be answered".
The Lifeline general manager said he encourages local Armidale residents to volunteer for the training program, as local support will be "crucial" for the charity's aim to reach rural people.
"Our Crisis Supporters receive extensive training; the total program takes approximately nine months to complete," Mr Were said.
Those interested can go to the Lifeline website to register.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.