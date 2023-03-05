The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Lifeline training 10 crisis supporters for new centre

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 6 2023 - 7:53am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline Crisis Supporter Ali Flynn, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Lifeline General Manager Michael Were, and Crisis Support team Leader Meg Hanlon. A State Government grant of $160,000 is allowing 10 new Lifeline crisis supporters to be trained and employed locally. Picture supplied by Adam Marshall

People struggling with mental health in regional NSW are about to find it easier to access counselling, thanks to a new crisis support centre opening in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.