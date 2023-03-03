The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Brenda Boyd pleads with father John Douglas Bowie to reveal where mother's body is after Walgett murder

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenda Boyd has pleaded for her father John Douglas Bowie, pictured, to reveal the location of her mother's body. Picture supplied by NSW Police

The daughter of wife-killer John Douglas Bowie has told a court she and her brother personally searched for their mother's body, which has never been found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.