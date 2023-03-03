With three big shows on across the weekend in Tamworth, Barraba and Armidale on Friday and Saturday there's something for every member of the family, whether it's the pavilion competitions, the action in the main arena, or sideshow alley.
The action kicks off on Saturday morning with the Community Street Parade, bringing together the past and the present.
The parade will wind up in the Woolworths car park at about 10.30am for the Show 'n' Shine and the official opening ceremony.
Join the crew at Bicentennial Park in Tamworth from 9:30am. Bring gloves, enclosed shoes and some change for a cuppa at Hopscotch afterward. Hand sanitiser, sunscreen and bags are provided, along with some gloves.
For more details or to find a clean up in your area, go to https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up
The one-man pop-rock production is about a suburban boy's epic journey to fame and fortune, that came at enormous personal cost.
The production, performed by Jackson Carroll, is on Saturday, March 4, at the Capitol Theatre.
And don't forget to get your ticket for One Night Only, a celebration of the timeless music of The Bee Gees, Saturday April 1, at the Capitol Theatre.
The Tamworth Craft Centre will be holding their second twilight market on Saturday from 4 - 7pm, at 109 Peel St, opposite Northgate shopping centre.
There's heaps of stalls, yummy food and live entertainment so get along and join in with the fun, food and entertainment.
Be prepared to put your tastebuds to the test with numerous events as part of the Taste Tamworth Festival.
Running from March 10 to 19, there's a variety of events planned at venues across the city and beyond.
Check out what's happening and book tickets here.
