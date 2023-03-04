People needing cataract surgery in Tamworth can wait months for the operation, while the public hospital system is being snowed under.
The Hunter New England Local Health (HNEH) district performed the most cataract extractions of any district in NSW between October to December 2022, a bureau of health information quarterly report found.
The district carried out 1,045 procedures, with 429 occurring at Kurri Kurri hospital, followed by Tamworth hospital, with 190.
Tamworth was also found to have done the third most extractions in its peer group in the state, behind Wyong and Lismore.
The reason Tamworth is completing so many operations is because it services a large area, and is home to an ageing population, Tamworth Eye Centre ophthalmologist Peter Hinchcliffe said.
"One of the things that's quite special about Tamworth, and inland areas generally, I suspect, is that people often, when they retire, they don't want to leave the area," he said.
But, there are limited choices for those seeking cataract surgery in the city, he said.
"There are a handful of ophthalmologists and surgeons who do the surgery, such as me, and there are a handful of centres where we can offer that surgery," he said.
Besides Tamworth Eye Centre, the only other eye practice in the city is North West Eyes, and both have waiting lists.
"As we would love there to be another half a dozen surgeons in Tamworth, we just can't recruit the number we need," Dr Hinchcliffe said.
For a routine eye surgery, it's possible that someone would wait more than three months, he said.
"It worries me that people have to wait so long," he said.
"I've got elderly parents-in-law, and they remind us constantly of how anxious they feel about waiting even a month for something that they perceive as being important, so it's a huge concern."
All consultations that precede going onto a hospital waiting list, happen in private rooms. The workup is done in private practice, charged by co-payments.
"We try to keep it as low as we can, but like every other aspect of life, there are increasing costs and we have a huge amount of expensive equipment that we need to buy, and we need to pay for," he said.
Dr Hinchcliffe said Tamworth is a training centre for ophthalmologists to get "tremendous" experience, because of the efficient operating theatre system.
"[Trainees] all recorded higher numbers of cataract surgery and other types of surgery as well, in their term here, than they've managed to complete in their other terms, mainly in Sydney," he said.
Kurri Kurri hospital, near Newcastle, does the most cataract surgeries in HNEH because of its metro location, and bigger hospitals like John Hunter are saved for surgeries needing support like access to an ICU.
Cataract surgery is the most commonly performed operation worldwide.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
